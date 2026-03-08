Many obstacles still remain in women's development: President Murmu on International Women's Day

NEW DELHI: Despite numerous efforts toward women's empowerment, many obstacles still remain in women’s journey of development, said President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.
Addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to mark the International Women's Day, the president said that even today, many women face problems such as discrimination, unequal pay for equal work and domestic violence.
“These cannot be addressed solely through legislation. A shift in societal mindset is essential. Only when we move beyond the mindset of gender-based discrimination can we truly establish equality in society. To achieve development in the true sense, we must ensure equal participation of women, who constitute nearly half of the country's population,” she said.
“We have set the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. For our country to progress rapidly and for realising the full potential of citizens for the national benefit, it is essential that we not only inspire women to dream big but also support them at every step in achieving those dreams. In an environment free from fear and discrimination, women can contribute their best towards nation-building,” she added.
She further said that, on International Women’s Day, all citizens should pledge to provide education and equal opportunities to every girl, to prioritise the respect and safety of women, and to strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination prevalent in society.
“By doing so, we can present the ideal of women's empowerment to the world,” she said.
The president said that India is rapidly moving towards women-led development. “Over the past decade, a strong foundation has been laid for removing barriers in the path of women. India has achieved gender parity in school education. Even in higher education, the number of female students is higher in terms of Gross Enrolment Ratio."
She also said that women's participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is rapidly increasing.
Murmu went on to say that the Union Budget 2026-27 provides for the establishment of a women's hostel in each district to help STEM students continue their studies.
“Our daughters are getting ready for leadership roles in the knowledge economy,” the president said.
Women are playing a leading role in every field – education, administration, judiciary, military, medicine, science, technology, arts and entrepreneurship, she said, adding that women in rural areas are becoming financially self-reliant through Self-Help Groups.
"They are providing leadership to rural development in panchayats. Many women are leveraging their abilities and capabilities to provide leadership in industry, startups and the corporate world. They are excelling in sports too. Such examples instil confidence that, given the opportunities and support, women can achieve excellence in every field,” the president said.
Women are emerging as job creators. “More than half of the start-ups receiving support under Start-up India scheme have at least one female director,” she added.
The president said more than two lakh women-owned MSMEs are currently active on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).
The SHE-Mart initiative, launched in the Union Budget 2026-27, will provide better markets for products made by self-help groups and rural women, the president said, adding that the labour codes implemented last year aim to provide a more inclusive, safe and empowering work environment for women workers.
Speaking at the occasion, Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, said the day celebrates the resolve, dedication and achievements of the women of India, who constitute half of the nation’s population and form the foundation of a Viksit Bharat.
Devi said the President herself stands as a living example of how a woman, when given opportunity and respect, can rise to the greatest heights and illuminate a new path for society.
She added that it is a matter of great pride that today the progress of India is increasingly being led by Nari Shakti, whose aspirations, leadership and contributions continue to shape the nation’s journey forward and inspire millions of daughters across the country.
“Today’s women are not only homemakers but also nation-makers,” she said, noting that because of the government’s policies, women’s participation in the workforce has increased significantly over the past six years, rising from 22.3 percent to 41.7 percent.
The ministry also organised the “Shakti Walk #SheLeadsBharat” at Kartavya Path to mark the occasion.
The Shakti Walk celebrated the spirit of Nari Shakti and highlighted the key role of women in shaping a progressive and inclusive Bharat. The walk covered an approximate two-kilometre stretch from India Gate to Vijay Chowk along Kartavya Path.
Installations showcasing key government schemes and initiatives for women, along with major achievements of women across diverse sectors, were displayed along the route.
Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Rekha Gupta and Minister of State in the Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers ministries, Anupriya Patel, also participated in the walk.
The event also featured cultural performances highlighting the rich diversity and strength of women across India. These included Dollu Kunitha from Karnataka, Kalaripayattu and Sringarimelam from Kerala, Ranchandi from Assam and Ghoomar from Rajasthan, reflecting the cultural heritage of their respective states.
More than 3,000 women from around 200 ministries, departments and organisations participated in the event.
Participants included representatives from the Armed Forces, police, healthcare sector, media, sports, education, sanitation, aviation, industry and government institutions. Women ANM service providers, Bharat Taxi Saarthis drivers, teachers, locomotive drivers, My Bharat volunteers, field functionaries and women entrepreneurs were also part of the walk.