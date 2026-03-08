Many obstacles still remain in women's development: President Murmu on International Women's Day

NEW DELHI: Despite numerous efforts toward women's empowerment, many obstacles still remain in women’s journey of development, said President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

Addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to mark the International Women's Day, the president said that even today, many women face problems such as discrimination, unequal pay for equal work and domestic violence.

“These cannot be addressed solely through legislation. A shift in societal mindset is essential. Only when we move beyond the mindset of gender-based discrimination can we truly establish equality in society. To achieve development in the true sense, we must ensure equal participation of women, who constitute nearly half of the country's population,” she said.

“We have set the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. For our country to progress rapidly and for realising the full potential of citizens for the national benefit, it is essential that we not only inspire women to dream big but also support them at every step in achieving those dreams. In an environment free from fear and discrimination, women can contribute their best towards nation-building,” she added.

She further said that, on International Women’s Day, all citizens should pledge to provide education and equal opportunities to every girl, to prioritise the respect and safety of women, and to strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination prevalent in society.

“By doing so, we can present the ideal of women's empowerment to the world,” she said.

The president said that India is rapidly moving towards women-led development. “Over the past decade, a strong foundation has been laid for removing barriers in the path of women. India has achieved gender parity in school education. Even in higher education, the number of female students is higher in terms of Gross Enrolment Ratio."

She also said that women's participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is rapidly increasing.