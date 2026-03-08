Opposition parties in Punjab call Budget 2026 'misleading'

CHANDIGARH: Calling the Budget 'misleading', the Opposition parties in Punjab questioned how the AAP government would arrange funds to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Leader of the Opposition and Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the Budget is nothing more than a bundle of grand announcements aimed at creating headlines, completely ignoring the urgent need to revive Punjab’s struggling economy.

He said the Budget once again exposes the AAP government’s lack of a clear economic vision to generate employment, revive industry, or improve the State’s financial health.

"The AAP government has perfected the art of making tall claims and grand announcements. When it comes to presenting a concrete roadmap for economic revival and employment generation, the Budget is completely hollow,” Bajwa said.

Taking strong exception to the government’s claim that all guarantees have been fulfilled, Bajwa pointed out that the most prominent promise made by AAP during the 2022 Assembly elections, like Rs 1000 per month assistance for women, has been announced only now, after four years in power.

"If the government claims that all guarantees have been fulfilled, then why did Punjab’s women have to wait four long years for the Rs 1000 assistance scheme? This clearly shows that the announcement is politically timed,” Bajwa asserted.