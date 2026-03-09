AAP govt trying to obstruct my public meetings in Punjab, alleges Haryana CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday targeted the ruling AAP in Punjab, alleging that it is creating roadblocks to obstruct his public programmes during his visits to the poll-bound state.

Saini has been frequently visiting Punjab in recent months during which he has addressed a series of public meetings. He alleged that whenever he travels to Punjab to hold events, the venues are often shifted multiple times. "At some places, tents at my events are torn down, while at others, JCB machines are used to dig up the ground to disrupt the programmes," he added.

"Buses carrying BJP workers to my events are stopped. The AAP government is doing the same thing that Mamata Banerjee does in West Bengal. In democracy, the general public don’t like such tactics. They will give their response during the elections," Saini said.

Last month, when Saini was headed to a rally venue in Ludhiana, AAP workers showed him black flags and raised slogans against him. Similarly, several AAP leaders, including MLAs, staged a protest against Saini during his visit to Amritsar, where he had to address a “Punjab Bachao rally”.

"Blocking roads, digging up roads or creating disturbances will not help them get votes from the people. Had they done some work, they would not need to block my way," he said.

Saini went on to say that the Punjab government is not functioning according to democratic principles.

"When Bhagwant Mann visits Haryana, my government never allowed anyone to show black flags to him. I asked police to give him a guard of honour and all due respect. The people of Punjab understand everything," he said.