Artefacts to be assessed before being shifted to Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum: Minister Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: All artefacts drawn from different museums of the culture ministry, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other institutions for display at the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) will be given preventive conservation treatment before shifting to New Delhi.
"Every object will undergo a formal condition assessment before any potential movement", Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.
He was responding to the questions asked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saket Gokhale regarding steps taken to mitigate risks to the existing National Museum collections during relocation of artefacts, and also about the deadline for completion of the project.
Shekhawat said that the ministry maintains a benchmarked conservation laboratory to ensure the highest standards of care for antiquities.
“Every object will undergo a formal condition assessment before any potential movement to the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. Depending on the findings, objects will receive either immediate preventive conservation or follow established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for remedial treatment before being cleared for transport,” he stated.
On deadlines, Shekhawat said that the design phase is still ongoing and the project’s budget and timeline are currently being determined.
Gokhale also asked whether a white paper would be released on the museum’s curatorial philosophy or ideological narrative.
“The museum’s curatorial framework is currently being refined through extensive consultation with subject-matter experts to ensure a comprehensive historical narrative,” Shekhawat said.
The Centre’s ambitious project-- YYBM—will showcase an assortment of artefacts drawn from six museums functioning under the ministry.
In addition, cultural objects from 52 site museums managed by the ASI will form a significant part of the display. Its extensive collection will also feature antiquities that have been repatriated to India from overseas in recent years.
Additionally, to further enrich its holdings, the ministry plans to source exhibits on long-term loan from international institutions, state-run museums and prominent private collectors.
In total, YYBM will feature at least 30 galleries of varying sizes, including immersive indoor and outdoor spaces with courtyards, to display rare artefacts.
The proposed museum, being developed by the ministry as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project, will be housed in the iconic North and South Blocks on Raisina Hill.