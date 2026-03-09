Artefacts to be assessed before being shifted to Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum: Minister Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: All artefacts drawn from different museums of the culture ministry, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other institutions for display at the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) will be given preventive conservation treatment before shifting to New Delhi.

"Every object will undergo a formal condition assessment before any potential movement", Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He was responding to the questions asked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saket Gokhale regarding steps taken to mitigate risks to the existing National Museum collections during relocation of artefacts, and also about the deadline for completion of the project.

Shekhawat said that the ministry maintains a benchmarked conservation laboratory to ensure the highest standards of care for antiquities.