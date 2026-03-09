ECI set to announce assembly poll schedule for four states, Puducherry after Bengal visit

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory (UT) later this week, following the completion of its review of poll preparedness in West Bengal.
West Bengal is the last among the poll-bound states and the UT to be visited by the Commission’s full bench.
Sources in the poll panel indicated that the election schedule is likely to be declared soon after the Commission returns from West Bengal Wednesday. The delegation, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is currently assessing the readiness of the election machinery in West Bengal ahead of the crucial polls.
Along with the CEC, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are part of the full bench reviewing arrangements in the state. The team is scheduled to return to New Delhi on March 10 after holding a series of meetings with election officials, law enforcement authorities and representatives of political parties.
The Commission had earlier undertaken similar review visits to other poll-bound states and the Union Territory, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, to evaluate preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections.
The timelines for the expiry of the current Assemblies in these regions have also placed urgency on the announcement of the poll schedule. The term of the Assam Assembly will end on May 20, while the Kerala Assembly’s tenure concludes on May 23. In Tamil Nadu, the Assembly’s term will expire on May 10, and in West Bengal it is set to end on May 7.
According to the sources within the Commission, all necessary preparations are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the elections across the states and the Union Territory. “The poll panel is fully prepared to conduct Assembly elections in these regions. It will ensure a level playing field for all political parties and hold free and fair elections,” an ECI source said.
As part of efforts to enhance transparency and monitoring, the Commission plans to implement 100 percent webcasting from all polling stations during the elections. The move will allow real-time monitoring of the voting process and strengthen oversight at every stage of polling.
To further reinforce monitoring mechanisms, dedicated teams will be established at multiple administrative levels, including those of the Returning Officer (RO), District Election Officer (DEO) and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). These teams will track developments on polling day and help ensure that electoral procedures are followed strictly.
The initiative follows a similar arrangement implemented during the Assembly elections in Bihar last year, where webcasting was carried out at all polling stations. Prior to that, webcasting had been mandatory only at around 50 percent of polling stations, along with those identified as critical booths.
The sources also said that the Commission has taken note of suggestions made by recognised national and regional political parties during interactions with the ECI’s full bench in various states. These inputs may be considered while finalising the poll schedule.
For instance, during consultations in Assam last month, several political parties requested that the elections be conducted in a single phase or at most two phases. They also urged the Commission to keep the dates of polling in mind with regard to the upcoming Bihu festival.
Meanwhile, the Commission has intensified efforts to boost voter participation through initiatives under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. These initiatives are aimed at encouraging greater voter awareness and participation, thereby strengthening democratic processes.
In the run-up to the elections, the Commission has also undertaken a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to ensure their accuracy and integrity. But in Assam, a Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls was carried out instead.