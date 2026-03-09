House should discuss India's stance, citizens' safety amid wartime conditions: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that in view of the prevailing "wartime conditions" in West Asia, India's priority should be to deliberate on key issues related to national security, foreign policy and the safety of its citizens stranded abroad.

In an X post, the Samajwadi Party chief said that when the Budget Session of Parliament went into recess, the issues before the country were different; the current circumstances demand urgent attention to matters arising out of the conflict situation.

Yadav said the discussions should focus on India's official stance and opinion in the context of the war, and also examine "the issue of the country's foreign policy being mortgaged".

Raising concerns about decisions related to essential supplies such as oil, Yadav alleged that the country has shifted from independent decision-making to "taking orders from the United States" in such matters.