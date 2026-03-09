Parliament budget session LIVE| Jaishankar speaks in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition protests; Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 pm

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will resume today, and is expected to witness a turbulent start. The Lok Sabha is set to first take up a debate on a Motion of Removal admitted against Speaker Om Birla.

The resolution has been listed in the names of Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, K. Suresh and Mallu Ravi, and has been signed by 118 members of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday on “The Situation in West Asia.” The announcement follows days of criticism from Opposition parties and several former Indian diplomats over what they described as the government’s “silence” on the ongoing conflict in the region.

A notice regarding the statement was added to the Lok Sabha’s list of business on Sunday evening (March 8). Jaishankar is expected to address the House shortly before the Lok Sabha begins discussion on the Opposition’s resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.