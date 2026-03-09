Parliament budget session LIVE| Jaishankar speaks in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition protests; Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 pm

The stage is set for stormy proceedings as the Lok Sabha prepares to take up an Opposition motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, with the second leg of the Budget Session resuming on Monday.
The rare move, the first in nearly four decades, marks the deepening rift between the Opposition and the ruling side. According to Monday’s agenda, the resolution against the Speaker is the sole item listed in the Lok Sabha’s business for the day.
"The government is likely to allocate around three hours to the discussion on the motion, with three members from the Treasury and Opposition Benches expected to participate," sources said.