Parliament budget session LIVE| Jaishankar speaks in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition protests; Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 pm

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament begun today; External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is speaking in Rajya Sabha on the conflict in West Asia.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will resume today, and is expected to witness a turbulent start. The Lok Sabha is set to first take up a debate on a Motion of Removal admitted against Speaker Om Birla.

The resolution has been listed in the names of Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, K. Suresh and Mallu Ravi, and has been signed by 118 members of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday on “The Situation in West Asia.” The announcement follows days of criticism from Opposition parties and several former Indian diplomats over what they described as the government’s “silence” on the ongoing conflict in the region.

A notice regarding the statement was added to the Lok Sabha’s list of business on Sunday evening (March 8). Jaishankar is expected to address the House shortly before the Lok Sabha begins discussion on the Opposition’s resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

Jaishankar begins speech in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings has been adjourned till 12 pm on the first day of Parliament on Monday. The House adjourned after paying tributes to a sitting member and four former members who passed away recently.

Stage set for no-confidence motion debate against LS Speaker

The stage is set for stormy proceedings as the Lok Sabha prepares to take up an Opposition motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, with the second leg of the Budget Session resuming on Monday.

The rare move, the first in nearly four decades, marks the deepening rift between the Opposition and the ruling side. According to Monday’s agenda, the resolution against the Speaker is the sole item listed in the Lok Sabha’s business for the day.

"The government is likely to allocate around three hours to the discussion on the motion, with three members from the Treasury and Opposition Benches expected to participate," sources said.

READ FULL REPORT HERE.

Parliament Budget Session
West Asia conflict
LS Speaker Om Birla

