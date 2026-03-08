Stormy session ahead as LS to debate no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla today

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for stormy proceedings as the Lok Sabha prepares to take up an Opposition motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, with the second leg of the Budget Session resuming on Monday.

The rare move, the first in nearly four decades, marks the deepening rift between the Opposition and the ruling side. According to Monday’s agenda, the resolution against the Speaker is the sole item listed in the Lok Sabha’s business for the day.

"The government is likely to allocate around three hours to the discussion on the motion, with three members from the Treasury and Opposition Benches expected to participate," sources said.

"From Congress, either Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi or K. C. Venugopal is likely to take part in the debate," sources added.

Other Opposition parties are also expected to raise concerns over the functioning of the Chair and broader issues relating to parliamentary procedures.

While both the Congress and the BJP have issued whips directing their members to be present in the House, the BJP-led NDA holds a clear numerical advantage to defeat the resolution in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

However, the Opposition received a boost after the Trinamool Congress announced on Saturday that it would support the motion, despite not having signed it earlier.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi backed Birla, saying he was committed to the principles of the Constitution and Parliamentary democracy.