India backs dialogue, prioritises safety of Indians amid West Asia conflict: Jaishankar

Amid opposition MPs staging a walkout of the House after they vociferously put across their demand for a discussion on the issue, the minister said the government is closely monitoring the escalating conflict and has taken multiple steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the region and safeguard the country's strategic interests, he said.

The latest round of hostilities that began on February 28 has seen fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, along with attacks on several Gulf countries and significant casualties, including among Iran's leadership.

Jaishankar said the Cabinet Committee on Security met on March 1 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reviewed the situation, including implications for regional security, economic activity and the safety of the large Indian community in the Gulf.

He noted that nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries, while few thousand are in Iran for study or employment, making regional stability critical for India.

The Gulf is also central to India's energy security and trade, accounting for nearly USD 200 billion in commerce, he said.

The minister said attacks on merchant shipping have affected Indian seafarers, with casualties reported and one Indian mariner still missing.

Jaishankar said the government had issued a series of travel advisories since January, urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and advising those already there to remain in contact with the Indian embassy and follow safety precautions.

He said Indian diplomatic missions have assisted citizens with relocation and evacuation efforts, including helping some Indian nationals travel to neighbouring countries such as Armenia for onward return to India.

According to the minister, nearly 67,000 Indian nationals have returned from the region so far as the government facilitated additional commercial flights and other travel arrangements amid partial airspace openings.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a dedicated control room to monitor the situation and respond to requests from Indian nationals, while the Directorate General of Shipping has created a quick response team to assist Indian seafarers.

Jaishankar said the Indian government has remained in close contact with regional leaders, with Prime Minister Modi speaking to the leaders of the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Israel, all of whom assured the safety of the Indian community.

He added that India has also maintained diplomatic contact with the US and Iran, and he himself spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on February 28 and March 5.

"While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. I have, however, spoken to (Iranian) Foreign Minister Araqi on 28th February and 5 March 2026.

We will continue these high-level conversations in the coming days," he said.

The minister also informed the House that an Iranian vessel, IRIS Lavan, was docked at Kochi on March 4 after India granted permission for humanitarian reasons.

Jaishankar said the government remains committed to protecting India's energy security and economic interests amid the volatile situation.