India witnesses huge demand for allied health professionals driven by burden of non-communicable diseases

NEW DELHI: India is seeing a rising demand for allied health professionals driven by demographic transition, increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, expansion of healthcare infrastructure and rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Speaking at the post-budget webinar series on the theme 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - Fulfilling Aspirations of People,'Dr Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said, sectors such as diagnostics, imaging, physiotherapy, emergency care and anaesthesia technology are witnessing growing demand for skilled allied healthcare professionals.

Addressing the breakout session on the Budget announcement under Para 53: 'Scale-up Allied Health Professionals', she said, "India has over 500 government institutes offering around 48,000 seats and about 3,800 private institutes offering more than 3.6 lakh seats, with variations in infrastructure, laboratories, equipment and trained faculty."

The government plans to add 1,00,000 Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) over the next five years, aligning with the broader objective of improving the accessibility, quality and sustainability of allied healthcare services and education across the country.

Dr Kotwal stressed the need to ensure uniform standards across all the Institutes as laid down by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.

The initiative aims to expand seats across diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, modernise government AHP institutions in line with NCAHP norms, strengthen laboratories and simulation facilities, address faculty shortages and increase awareness among youth about career opportunities in allied health professions.

At the session, experts highlighted the critical role of allied health professionals in strengthening healthcare delivery systems, particularly in areas such as diagnostics, rehabilitation, emergency care and patient management.

The participants at the session included Dr. Yagna Unmesh Shukla, Chairperson, National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP); Dr. Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, Chairperson, National Medical Commission (NMC); Dr. Sanjay Dinkar Sawant, Director, Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), Aizawl; Dr. Girdhar J. Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) and others.