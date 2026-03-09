One in seven Indians affected by mental health disorders, yet treatment gap exists in several States

NEW DELHI: Despite one in seven Indians being affected by mental health disorders, several states in the country continue to face a treatment gap ranging from 70 to 90 per cent.
Speaking at the post-budget webinar series on the theme “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People,” experts highlighted the growing burden of mental and neurological disorders in India and the urgent need to strengthen institutional capacity to meet emerging healthcare demands.
Experts pointed out that North India currently lacks adequate tertiary neuro-psychiatric care facilities, particularly in areas such as advanced neuroimaging, neurocritical care, and specialised neurological services.
They also said the establishment of NIMHANS-2, along with the strengthening and modernisation of existing mental health institutions, would significantly enhance advanced clinical care, training capacity, research capability, and innovation in neurosciences.
Participating in the breakout session convened to deliberate on the Union Budget announcement under Para 87, which focuses on strengthening mental health infrastructure through the establishment of NIMHANS-2 and the upgradation of key mental health institutions across the country, the experts said, emphasized need for a multipronged and integrated approach to strengthening mental healthcare delivery.
The experts, who included 18 distinguished panellists representing premier medical institutions, public health bodies, and government agencies, said a balanced focus on critical care services, human resource development, research and innovation, community outreach, and expansion of institutional infrastructure.
Special attention was also drawn to improve services in underserved and geographically remote regions, including the northeastern states, through better infrastructure, capacity building, and targeted deployment of trained mental health professionals.
Vijay Nehra, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, who chaired deliberations on strengthening India’s mental health ecosystem.
The experts also emphasised that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for over 60 per cent of deaths in the country, with neurological and mental health conditions being among the leading contributors to disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).
In this context, strengthening tertiary mental health institutions and expanding specialised services were identified as critical priorities for the healthcare system.
The discussions further highlighted the importance of adopting a hub-and-spoke model supported by digital health platforms, which would allow tertiary institutions and centres of excellence to provide technical guidance, specialist consultations, and clinical support to district hospitals and community-level health facilities.
Such a model would strengthen referral pathways and ensure that specialised mental health services are accessible to people even in remote and rural areas.
They also emphasised the need to integrate services under Tele-MANAS with both existing and upcoming campuses of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, enabling a robust nationwide tele-mental health network that ensures timely counselling, psychological support, and specialist consultations.
The discussions also underscored the importance of digital follow-up systems and seamless integration of healthcare facilities, aligned with the vision of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the ABHA ID ecosystem, to enable continuity of care, improved monitoring of patients, and better clinical outcomes.
The discussions further outlined a long-term roadmap to position India’s three-institution mental health model as a regional centre of excellence for training, research, and capacity building for South and South-East Asia, aligned with global mental health priorities and targets of the World Health Organisation.
The experts included Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences; B. N. Gangadhar, Former Chairperson, National Medical Commission; R. K. Dhamija, Director, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences; Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences; Balram Bhargava, Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research; Andrea Bruni, Regional Advisor for Mental Health, World Health Organization South-East Asia Regional Office; and L. Swasticharan, Additional Director General & Director (EMR), Directorate General of Health Services.
The participants also included P. Ashok Babu, Commissioner and Secretary (Health), Government of Assam; Naveen Kumar C, Professor of Psychiatry, NIMHANS; J. Hazarika, Director, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur; and Vijai Kumar Chaudhary, Director, Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi.
“The insights and recommendations emerging from the session are expected to contribute to the development of a robust implementation roadmap for strengthening mental health infrastructure, expanding advanced neuro-psychiatric care, and improving access to quality mental healthcare services across the country, in line with the government’s vision of inclusive, accessible, and technology-enabled healthcare for all,” the ministry said in a statement.