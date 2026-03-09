One in seven Indians affected by mental health disorders, yet treatment gap exists in several States

NEW DELHI: Despite one in seven Indians being affected by mental health disorders, several states in the country continue to face a treatment gap ranging from 70 to 90 per cent.

Speaking at the post-budget webinar series on the theme “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People,” experts highlighted the growing burden of mental and neurological disorders in India and the urgent need to strengthen institutional capacity to meet emerging healthcare demands.

Experts pointed out that North India currently lacks adequate tertiary neuro-psychiatric care facilities, particularly in areas such as advanced neuroimaging, neurocritical care, and specialised neurological services.

They also said the establishment of NIMHANS-2, along with the strengthening and modernisation of existing mental health institutions, would significantly enhance advanced clinical care, training capacity, research capability, and innovation in neurosciences.

Participating in the breakout session convened to deliberate on the Union Budget announcement under Para 87, which focuses on strengthening mental health infrastructure through the establishment of NIMHANS-2 and the upgradation of key mental health institutions across the country, the experts said, emphasized need for a multipronged and integrated approach to strengthening mental healthcare delivery.

The experts, who included 18 distinguished panellists representing premier medical institutions, public health bodies, and government agencies, said a balanced focus on critical care services, human resource development, research and innovation, community outreach, and expansion of institutional infrastructure.

Special attention was also drawn to improve services in underserved and geographically remote regions, including the northeastern states, through better infrastructure, capacity building, and targeted deployment of trained mental health professionals.