Opposition parties set to move motion for removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition parties are preparing to move a notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in what could be the first such attempt against a sitting CEC, news agency PTI reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, a draft of the notice has been finalised and is likely to be submitted later this week. A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian involved in drafting the proposal described the move as a collective effort by opposition parties.

“The drafting and planning has truly been a team effort by all like-minded parties. The execution in both Houses will also be full teamwork,” the TMC leader told PTI, alleging that the chief election commissioner had “totally degraded the great seat he occupies”.

Sources in the Indian National Congress said the party would support the move. Other parties in the opposition’s INDIA bloc are also understood to be on board, with the notice drafted jointly by several parties.