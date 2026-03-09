SC asks states why no job rehabilitation scheme for acid attack victims; suggests subsistence allowance

NEW DELHI: Taking a humanitarian approach, the Supreme Court on Monday asked all the states and Union Territories to apprise it as to why a scheme for rehabilitation of victims of acid attacks through jobs in government departments or agencies has not been formulated.

“If there are logistical issues in providing government employment to victims of acid attacks, the state governments could formulate a policy to pay subsistence allowance to acid attack victims,” the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Shaheen Malik, an acid attack survivor, seeking appropriate directions to states and authorities for the well-being of acid attack survivors and for proper rehabilitation and other measures in this regard.

The top court also pointed out that if logistical issues arise in providing such employment, the concerned state governments should consider proposing payment of an honorarium equivalent to subsistence allowance to the victims until suitable rehabilitation measures are implemented.

During the hearing on Monday, the petitioner, Malik, personally requested the court that Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra be appointed to represent her, stating that she could not afford the high legal fees charged by many lawyers to argue cases in the Supreme Court.

Hearing these submissions, the CJI-led bench and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, even in the middle of the hearing, contacted Luthra and requested him to argue the case as a pro bono lawyer (without charging any legal fee from the petitioner).

Luthra, taking note of the court’s suggestion, agreed to assist the victim and said he would argue the case for the acid attack survivor as a pro bono counsel.

“I will take care, My Lord. I will find out the details from the learned court master and do the needful,” he told the court.

The bench also clarified that Luthra would represent the petitioner as a free legal aid senior counsel in the criminal appeal pending before the Delhi High Court.