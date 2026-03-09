SC asks states why no job rehabilitation scheme for acid attack victims; suggests subsistence allowance

NEW DELHI: Taking a humanitarian approach, the Supreme Court on Monday asked all the states and Union Territories to apprise it as to why a scheme for rehabilitation of victims of acid attacks through jobs in government departments or agencies has not been formulated.
“If there are logistical issues in providing government employment to victims of acid attacks, the state governments could formulate a policy to pay subsistence allowance to acid attack victims,” the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Shaheen Malik, an acid attack survivor, seeking appropriate directions to states and authorities for the well-being of acid attack survivors and for proper rehabilitation and other measures in this regard.
The top court also pointed out that if logistical issues arise in providing such employment, the concerned state governments should consider proposing payment of an honorarium equivalent to subsistence allowance to the victims until suitable rehabilitation measures are implemented.
During the hearing on Monday, the petitioner, Malik, personally requested the court that Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra be appointed to represent her, stating that she could not afford the high legal fees charged by many lawyers to argue cases in the Supreme Court.
Hearing these submissions, the CJI-led bench and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, even in the middle of the hearing, contacted Luthra and requested him to argue the case as a pro bono lawyer (without charging any legal fee from the petitioner).
Luthra, taking note of the court’s suggestion, agreed to assist the victim and said he would argue the case for the acid attack survivor as a pro bono counsel.
“I will take care, My Lord. I will find out the details from the learned court master and do the needful,” he told the court.
The bench also clarified that Luthra would represent the petitioner as a free legal aid senior counsel in the criminal appeal pending before the Delhi High Court.
The PIL filed by Malik raised concerns regarding acid attack victims, with the court monitoring various issues including trial delays, victim compensation, and rehabilitation measures across states.
The Supreme Court granted one final opportunity to state governments and Union Territories to comply with the directions issued in its order dated January 27, 2026, particularly regarding effective measures for acid attack victims.
The court noted that several High Courts had also submitted details on the pendency of cases relating to acid attack victims, with many HCs stating that instructions had been issued to district courts to prioritise and expedite such trials.
After going through the submissions of the High Courts, the bench pointed out the need for closer monitoring and directed the High Courts to fix timelines for trial courts.
“We will request the High Courts to fix a timeline for the trial courts and let the portfolio or administrative judges monitor that the circulars issued by the High Court are meticulously complied with by the trial courts,” the court observed.
The bench asked the High Courts to file their respective affidavits indicating the timeframe within which pending trials are likely to conclude. The court said the case will be taken up for hearing after the concerned authorities and High Courts file their updated status reports on trial timelines and victim support mechanisms.