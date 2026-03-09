Uttarakhand Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs disrupt Governor's inaugural address

GAIRSAIN(CHAMOLI): The five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at Bhararisain on Monday amid protests from the Opposition Congress MLAs during the Governor’s opening address.

Opposition MLAs gathered at the well of the House and chanted "Governor, go back," as Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh stood to deliver his customary address. Raising slogans against the government, some members attempted to approach the dais but were stopped by assembly marshals. Despite the chaos, the Governor remained composed and continued his address.

In a departure from tradition, the state government is set to present its budget on the very first day of the session—a rare occurrence in Uttarakhand’s political history.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to table the financial statement for the fiscal year 2026-27 later on Monday afternoon.