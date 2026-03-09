Villagers lynch woman over suspicion of child theft in Jharkhand’s Gumla

RANCHI: In yet another case of lynching in Jharkhand, a woman was beaten to death by villagers over suspicion of child theft in Labga village, under Bishunpur Block in Gumla.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, is said to be mentally challenged.

The incident took place late in the night on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, the woman was stripped, tied with a rope and thrashed badly by the villagers.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, rescued the women from the villagers and admitted her to a local hospital. However, she died during treatment on Monday morning.

According to locals, rumours of child theft had been circulating in the area for the past few days.