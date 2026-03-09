Villagers lynch woman over suspicion of child theft in Jharkhand’s Gumla

RANCHI: In yet another case of lynching in Jharkhand, a woman was beaten to death by villagers over suspicion of child theft in Labga village, under Bishunpur Block in Gumla.
The woman, who is yet to be identified, is said to be mentally challenged.
The incident took place late in the night on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, the woman was stripped, tied with a rope and thrashed badly by the villagers.
After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, rescued the women from the villagers and admitted her to a local hospital. However, she died during treatment on Monday morning.
According to locals, rumours of child theft had been circulating in the area for the past few days.
“In the wee hours of Sunday, a mentally ill woman was seen wandering around the village. Villagers, being suspicious, raised an alarm, prompting a mob to gather at the spot. The mob, without questioning the woman, started thrashing her brutally,” said a local, requesting anonymity.
"The woman continued to claim herself as innocent, but the mob refused to listen and continued to beat her with bamboo sticks," he added.
When the matter was put to the notice of the local police, a team rushed to the spot and admitted the woman to the primary health centre. Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman informed that an FIR has been lodged against over 20 unidentified people, and a hunt is on to nab them.
“At least 4-5 people, who are the main accused, have been arrested while the process of identification is still on. All those who are identified will be arrested very soon,” said the SP.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav informed that they are investigating the matter thoroughly and are searching for the woman's family members.
"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in this incident," he added. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are being made to identify her.
Notably, in a disturbing surge of mob violence, last month alone, at least 20 such incidents of violence occurred in five districts, in which more than three dozen people were beaten up and injured.
Despite Jharkhand Police clarifying that there is no evidence of any organised child-lifting gang, rumours fueled by unverified WhatsApp forwards have triggered widespread panic in several districts of Jharkhand, including Ranchi.
Authorities have issued an urgent appeal urging residents to remain calm and not fall prey to misinformation.