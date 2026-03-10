BJP to go all out for Amit Shah's 'Badlav' rally in Punjab's Moga on March 14

CHANDIGARH: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is expected to go all out for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Badlav' rally in Punjab on March 14.
Interestingly, the rally is coinciding with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government completing four years in office on March 16.
The Punjab unit of BJP has been directed to ensure that this rally at Killi Chahal village in Moga sends a resounding message of the party’s organisational might and growing influence in the state.
The rally is among the party's early campaigns for the next Assembly elections in the state. The tagline this time is: "Aao Miljul Ke Badliye Punjab; Sukhi Rahe Saada Punjab" (Let's unite to change Punjab; may Punjab remain prosperous).
Sources said that preparations for the rally are in full swing. A venue of approximately 110 acres has been selected.
"There will be water-proof tent of about 200 feet (100 feet and two 50 feet each) and at a central stage besides large LEDs will be installed,’’ said a party leader on condition of anonymity.
Sources said that the specific roles were assigned to party workers besides detailed reviews were conducted on zone-wise preparations and expected public turnout, key issues to highlight and overall logistics.
Another party leader claimed that one lakh people are expected to attend the rally. To mobilize the crowds, 117 rally in-charges were assigned duties in every assembly constituency. "From every assembly segment we are expecting 1,000 persons. 20-25 buses will be provided to the far away assembly segments, 50 buses for the nearby constituencies, and some 100 buses each for assembly seats falling in Moga, Jagron and Ferozepur," he said.
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar himself is spearheading the effort, working to mobilize massive crowds.
Talking with TNIE, Jakhar said, "We want to make sure people from every section of the society across the state come to attend the rally, as only the BJP can save Punjab, as only saffron party is a reliable and credible alternative to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)."
"Party leaders are mobilizing the crowds for the rally and it will be mega rally at the state level," said party spokesman Pritpal Singh Baliwal who is mobilizing crowds from Sahnewal assembly segment.
In anticipation of the high-profile visit, Punjab Police is ensuring comprehensive security arrangements. A high-level security review meetings was conducted to meticulously plan and coordinate the security measures. The meeting was led by Special DGP Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai and IGP Faridkot Range Nilambari Jagdale alongside SSP Moga Ajay Gandhi and other senior officials.
During the review, all aspects of security were thoroughly examined. The officials issued clear directives to implement robust, effective, and well-coordinated arrangements. The focus is on ensuring smooth proceedings and ensuring the safety of attendees, dignitaries, and the general public.