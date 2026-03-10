BJP to go all out for Amit Shah's 'Badlav' rally in Punjab's Moga on March 14

CHANDIGARH: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is expected to go all out for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Badlav' rally in Punjab on March 14.

Interestingly, the rally is coinciding with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government completing four years in office on March 16.

The Punjab unit of BJP has been directed to ensure that this rally at Killi Chahal village in Moga sends a resounding message of the party’s organisational might and growing influence in the state.

The rally is among the party's early campaigns for the next Assembly elections in the state. The tagline this time is: "Aao Miljul Ke Badliye Punjab; Sukhi Rahe Saada Punjab" (Let's unite to change Punjab; may Punjab remain prosperous).