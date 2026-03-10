Dehradun Diary | Yoga enthusiasts gather in Parmarth Niketan

The 38th International Yoga Festival commenced on Monday at the world-renowned Parmarth Niketan, welcoming over 1,200 delegates from 80 countries. Concluding on March 15, the event has drawn global attention, with high commissioners, ambassadors, and heads of state from more than 30 nations in attendance. “This festival is a convergence of global consciousness,” said Parmarth Niketan president Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) are scheduled to address sessions on March 13 and 14, respectively. The attendees will engage in over 150 sessions.

Dharma guardian 2026: tactical ties deepen

In the rugged terrain of Chaubattia, the 7th edition of ‘Dharma Guardian 2026’ wrapped up this week, signalling more than just military drills between India and Japan. For two weeks, the Foreign Training Node became a high-stakes classroom where Indian Army troops and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force swapped tactical secrets. The highlight, ‘Asahi Shakti’, pushed squads through gruelling 48-hour validation exercises, from hostage rescue to room intervention. Beyond the use of drones and surveillance tech, this was a master class in interoperability. The message from is clear: India and Japan are building more than diplomatic bridges.