Is VSR Ventures owner trying to blame pilot for Ajit Pawar's plane crash? Rohit Pawar

PUNE: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has questioned if VSR Ventures owner V K Singh was trying to hold the pilot of the Learjet aircraft responsible for the crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others in January.

The Crime Investigation Department questioned Singh and recorded his statement last week, a CID officer had said, without disclosing details.

The CID has not issued any statement about the details regarding Singh's questioning.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati air strip in Pune district on January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

Citing reports in a section of media about a submission purportedly made by Singh to CID, Rohit Pawar in a post on X on Monday said, "What exactly was recorded in the black box has still not been revealed.

If that is the case, how did VSR company owner V K Singh come to know within a short time of the crash that it was the pilot's fault?" "If this gentleman is declaring that the pilot was at fault and washing his hands of the matter, it appears as though he is trying to shift the blame onto someone else while keeping himself out of it," he added.