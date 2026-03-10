Opposition moves resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla; sparks heated debate in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated political showdown on Tuesday as the House took up an Opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, kicking off a ten-hour debate marked by sharp exchanges between the treasury benches and the Opposition.

The motion was introduced by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, but it was Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi who led the charge, launching a scathing attack on the functioning of the Chair. Gogoi accused Birla of partisan conduct, alleging that the Speaker had repeatedly interrupted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and prevented him from raising key national issues.

“There was an expectation that the chair would be neutral. But research of uncorrected versions would show the number of times the LoP was interrupted,” Gogoi said during the debate. “While the LoP was on his feet, another member was called upon to speak. Is this the parliamentary tradition we want to show?”

The Congress MP from Jorhat alleged that microphones were being used as a tool to silence opposition voices. “Microphones are being used to silence MPs. It stands in direct contradiction with the rituals of this House,” he said.

Citing specific instances, Gogoi said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's microphone was switched off during a speech earlier this year. “It is said the Opposition must have its say, but how can we say anything if the mic is switched off?” he asked.

Gogoi also invoked the words of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to underline the symbolic importance of the Speaker’s office. “Nehru said the Speaker represents the dignity of the House and becomes the symbol of the nation’s freedom and liberty. Where is the freedom of speech now?” he asked.