Restaurants brace for menu cuts as LPG supply shrinks

MUMBAI: After cities such as Bengaluru and Chennai, restaurants and hotels in Mumbai and Pune are facing a shortage of cooking gas cylinders due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. If the shortage continues, nearly 50 percent of hotels in Mumbai may be forced to shut down.

In Chennai, several hotels have begun reducing the number of dishes on their menus following the LPG shortage.

In Bengaluru also, hotels have reportedly trimmed their operations in the wake of cooking gas shortage.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, about 20 percent of hotels and restaurants have already been affected. Some establishments have either temporarily shut down or removed certain items from their menus in order to continue operating.

“We are currently managing with our previously stocked cooking gas cylinders. Once this additional stock gets exhausted, the real problem will begin for restaurants. At present, only 20 percent of hotels and restaurants are affected, but if the shortage of gas cylinders continues for a long time, nearly 50 percent of hotels may be forced to shut down. This would not be a good situation because it will have cascading effects on other industries and on people who depend on the hotel and restaurant industry. Therefore, the authorities need to find a solution as soon as possible,” said a member of AHAR.

Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Hotel Association, said that if the government begins rationing the supply of cooking gas cylinders, restaurants will face serious challenges in maintaining their menus. He added that dosa will be one of the biggest casualties.