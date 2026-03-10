SC to pronounce verdict on March 11 on father's plea seeking passive euthanasia for son in 12-year coma

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is slated to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a plea filed by the father of a 32-year-old man, Harsh Rana, who has been in a comatose condition for more than 12 years, seeking passive euthanasia for his son by withdrawing his artificial life support.

Two medical boards constituted on the orders of the apex court have submitted reports twice, stating that Harsh has no chance of recovery.

Harsh suffered serious head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013. He has been on an artificial life support system for more than 12 years. Following this, his father Ashok Rana moved the apex court seeking directions to grant passive euthanasia for his son by withdrawing the artificial life support.

Before reserving the verdict on January 15, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan heard submissions from Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Union government, and advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, representing the father.

The apex court had also met Ashok Rana during one of the hearings. He has been advocating for passive euthanasia for his son, who has remained in a persistent vegetative state for more than 12 years.

The top court had earlier said it wanted to speak to the parents only in person and not through video conferencing, noting that in such an important matter, online interaction would not be appropriate.

Before deciding to meet the parents, the court carefully went through the report of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences regarding the medical examination of Harsh, who has remained in a vegetative state for the past 12 years after the fall.

After examining the report, the court remarked that it was a "sad report" and said the boy cannot continue to live like this.