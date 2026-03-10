Search operation launched after suspected Pakistani drone activity in J-K's Samba

JAMMU: Security forces launched a search operation on Tuesday after suspected Pakistani drone activity was reported along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The movement of a suspected enemy drone was detected over the general area of Daboh late Monday night, prompting security forces to initiate countermeasures, including the deployment of more forces and a thorough search of the area to ensure that no weapons or narcotics were airdropped, they said.

The officials added that a joint search operation by the Army, police and Border Security Force (BSF) is underway in the area where reports of drone sightings were received.

Police and BSF also launched a search operation in Bhai Nallah, Lala Chack and Malani in the Rajpura area of the district, following information about suspicious movement in the early hours of the day, the officials said.