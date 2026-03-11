Capitulation certificate to Modi: Congress's dig after US official's 'permitted India' remark

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP-led government over the US reiterating that it has "temporarily permitted" India to "accept" Russian oil, and said the remarks were a "capitulation certificate" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition party's swipe came after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US has "temporarily permitted" India to "accept" Russian oil already on ships in the sea to ensure energy supplies amid the conflict with Iran, and the short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to Moscow.

Reacting to her remarks, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "After the US treasury secretary, it is now the turn of President Trump's press secretary to give Mr Modi a capitulation certificate."

According to her, the Modi government behaved well by agreeing to stop imports of oil from Russia, and as a reward, it has now been allowed to do so for a period of 30 days, Ramesh said on X and shared a video clip of Leavitt's remarks.

The Congress, from its official X account, also lashed out at the government over Leavitt's remarks.

"White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the United States has PERMITTED India to accept Russian oil and calls Indians GOOD ACTORS. Read that again. PERMITTED. GOOD ACTORS. Why is the Government of India not objecting to this blatant insult to our sovereignty and dignity?" the party posed.