Trump says Reliance may partner in first new US oil refinery project in 50 years

The statement comes amid volatility in global oil supply and heavy dependence on West Asia for crude. As the war between Iran and Israel escalated, it has affected the global supply of fuel, particularly as the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway in the Persian Gulf, has been disrupted. The disruption has pushed crude and gas prices higher globally and made supplies more vulnerable.

“It is because of our America First Agenda, streamlining Permits, and lowering Taxes, that have attracted Billions of Dollars in Deals coming back to our Nation. A new Refinery at the Port of Brownsville, will fuel U.S. Markets, strengthen our National Security, boost American Energy production, deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be THE CLEANEST REFINERY IN THE WORLD. It will power Global Exports, and bring THOUSANDS of long overdue Jobs and Growth to a Region that deserves it. This is what AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE looks like. AMERICA FIRST, ALWAYS!,” said Trump.

Reliance Industries operates the Jamnagar complex in Gujarat, the world’s largest single-site refining hub, with a capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day. The company accounts for more than 70% of India’s refined product shipments and is a major supplier to Europe and the United States.