Nehru sat through debate, requested more time for oppn: Congress slams Rijiju for 1954 comparison

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday for contrasting the 10 hours allocated for a debate on the resolution for the Lok Sabha speaker's removal with the two-and-a-half-hour debate on a similar resolution in 1954, saying Jawaharlal Nehru had then requested the bulk of the time be allotted to the opposition.

The debate is likely to conclude on Wednesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response to the resolution.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that in Tuesday's debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion for the removal of the Speaker, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Rijiju proudly claimed that 10 hours had been allotted for the debate, whereas in December 1954, only 2. 5 hours had been set aside for a similar motion.

"What he forgot to mention was that on December 18, 1954, the prime minister himself sat through and took part in the debate.

While speaking, Jawaharlal Nehru requested the deputy speaker, who was presiding in the House, that the bulk of the time should be allotted to the opposition," Ramesh said on X.