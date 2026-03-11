Nation

LIVE | Budget Session: Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on no confidence motion against Om Birla today

The motion was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution.
The discussion on the no-confidence motion began on Tuesday with sharp exchanges over procedure, including objections from AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP KC Venugopal, who said that the House should elect a member who would preside over the debate. They questioned how the choice was made of who would be in the Chair from the panel of Chairpersons.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the resolution was meant to safeguard parliamentary dignity and was not driven by personal animosity. "This resolution has been brought as a responsibility to protect the dignity of the House, not personally against Om Birla," Gogoi said.

He also took a swipe at Rijiju, remarking that parliamentary records would show the minister frequently interrupting Opposition members.

In his remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said he has "no cure" if one believes themselves to be above the Speaker in the House. He suggested that Congress could have chosen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its leader in the House.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at Rijiju and said Rahul Gandhi makes fearless attacks on the government on issues concerning people.

"There is only one person in the country who has not bowed down before them in the last 12 years. It is the Leader of the Opposition. They cannot digest the truth he speaks," she said.

Congress MPs protest against Centre over shortage of LPG cylinders

Congress MPs on Wednesday protested in the Parliament premises over the alleged shortage of commercial LPG cylinder across the country. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the protest. The Opposition MPs carried the banners saying, "PM is compromised."

The INDIA bloc leaders have sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

CPI MP P Sandosh seeks parliamentary discussion on LPG cylinder shortage

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar submitted a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the country amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Giving the notice, the MP flagged the longer waiting period and price hike for LPG cylinders, saying that the shortage had created "immense hardship" for the citizens.

He said that the Upper House of the Parliament should be informed about the "actual status of LPG reserves, the steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply, and the contingency measures being adopted to protect consumers from shortages and price shocks."

Congress MPs protest against Centre over shortage of LPG cylinders

