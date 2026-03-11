LIVE | Budget Session: Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on no confidence motion against Om Birla today

The discussion on the no-confidence motion began on Tuesday with sharp exchanges over procedure, including objections from AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP KC Venugopal, who said that the House should elect a member who would preside over the debate. They questioned how the choice was made of who would be in the Chair from the panel of Chairpersons.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the resolution was meant to safeguard parliamentary dignity and was not driven by personal animosity. "This resolution has been brought as a responsibility to protect the dignity of the House, not personally against Om Birla," Gogoi said.

He also took a swipe at Rijiju, remarking that parliamentary records would show the minister frequently interrupting Opposition members.

In his remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said he has "no cure" if one believes themselves to be above the Speaker in the House. He suggested that Congress could have chosen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its leader in the House.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at Rijiju and said Rahul Gandhi makes fearless attacks on the government on issues concerning people.

"There is only one person in the country who has not bowed down before them in the last 12 years. It is the Leader of the Opposition. They cannot digest the truth he speaks," she said.