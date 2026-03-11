SC asks Centre to constitute expert committee to review NCERT textbooks

Day after the NCERT issued a public apology over controversial content regarding the judiciary in its Class 8 textbook, the Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has directed the council to review the textbooks of all classes.

However, the court said that instead of asking the NCERT to do so, it would have appreciated if the Centre constituted an expert committee to review the curriculum.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a suo motu case concerning NCERT's Class 8 social science book, which contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government has asked the NCERT to review textbooks of all classes, not just Class eight.

He assured the bench that a panel of domain experts would be constituted to examine the curriculum.