Bihar worst performer in all development indices: RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav slams CM

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the state performed worst on all development indices under his government.

Tejashwi’s attack comes just as Nitish is on his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, talking about Bihar's development during his rule, as opposed to 'jungle raj' under RJD's rule.

Slamming Nitish and his government, Tejashwi wrote on ‘X’ that “Bihar is a unique and unparalleled state where the NDA's double-engine government has been in power for decades, yet it is the poorest state in the country, with the highest migration in the country, highest crime in the country, highest corruption in the country, highest unemployment in the country, highest multidimensional poverty in the country, and also the highest school dropout rate in the country.”