Bihar worst performer in all development indices: RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav slams CM

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the state performed worst on all development indices under his government.
Tejashwi’s attack comes just as Nitish is on his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, talking about Bihar's development during his rule, as opposed to 'jungle raj' under RJD's rule.
Slamming Nitish and his government, Tejashwi wrote on ‘X’ that “Bihar is a unique and unparalleled state where the NDA's double-engine government has been in power for decades, yet it is the poorest state in the country, with the highest migration in the country, highest crime in the country, highest corruption in the country, highest unemployment in the country, highest multidimensional poverty in the country, and also the highest school dropout rate in the country.”
“On the other hand, Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in the country, lowest per capita income in the country, lowest farmers' income in the country, lowest per capita investment in the country, lowest per capita consumption in the country, lowest computer literacy in the country, lowest electricity consumption in the country, lowest basic infrastructure in the country, lowest quality education in the country, lowest industrial units in the country, lowest number of computers and ICT labs in schools in the country,” he added.
Sharpening his attack on Nitish government, the RJD leader said, “Bihar is the worst performer in all indices of development in the country, worst performer in education-health services/facilities in the country, leading in buying expensive gas, leading in buying expensive electricity, leading in buying expensive petrol-diesel.
Pointing out that Bihar has also more expensive property and land than Delhi-Mumbai, he said, “In 21 years of NDA government, Bihar is the worst performer in all standards, criteria, and indices of development, but no one is ever held accountable for these shameful facts and rankings—just flip-flops, the administrative machinery, vote-buying with public treasury funds, looting of votes, and riding on casteism, while so-called good governance folks enjoy the perks of power.”