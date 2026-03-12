Blood donation ban on LGBTQ+ persons retained after review: Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Union Government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that after due deliberations and review, it has decided and reiterated to retain the ban on blood donations by the LGBT community.

The Centre submitted this information after experts revisited the earlier decision, as directed by the Court, to decide on the issue of blood donations by the LGBT community to people.

The top court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by members of the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community, author and former journalist Sharif D Rangnekar and social activists Thangjam Santa Singh and Harish Iyer.

During the hearing on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, senior law officer appearing for the Centre, informed the top court that experts in the case have reiterated that the ban on blood donations by the LGBT community was essential in the larger public interest.

“The experts have reconsidered, and there is a reconsidered opinion that if this ban is diluted, it will be injurious to the recipients,” Bhati told the SC.

The submission of the Centre came after the court had last year asked the Union to reconsider the blood donation rules concerning the LGBTQ community.

Hearing these submissions from the Centre, the apex court’s three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipula Pancholi, observed that even a one percent chance of infection should not be there.

The court, however, refused to interfere with the Centre’s submission but agreed to hear the pleas later.

While expressing disinclination to interfere with the Centre’s decision, the court asked the petitioners: “Tell us one good reason that we should issue a direction. After all, there are millions and millions of poor people who take free blood facilities. They cannot afford private hospitals. It is the poor strata of the people who are sustaining on this blood. Why should these poor people. Even if there is a one percent chance of any infection, why should they be affected?”