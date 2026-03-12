Buzz over LPG, fuel shortage spreads across India as eateries, schools feel the pinch

NEW DELHI: Concerns over a possible shortage of LPG and fuel in India have triggered widespread discussion on social media, with viral posts, videos and local reports highlighting the impact of disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

While headlines have largely focused on India’s oil reserves, the volatility in Middle East energy supply following the US Israel war on Iran has raised concerns about the availability of liquified petroleum gas used widely across households and commercial kitchens. LPG is used by more than 33 crore households and lakhs of eateries across the country.

In several cities, restaurants and small eateries have reportedly begun making temporary adjustments as commercial LPG cylinders become harder to procure.

Some establishments in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata have allegedly switched to wood fired stoves using scrap wood to keep kitchens operational, while others have reduced menu items that require longer cooking time.