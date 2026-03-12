LPG shortage likely to leave Gurgaon school students without meals, snacks

NEW DELHI: Parents of students at The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon were alerted on Thursday that the school may not be able to serve lunch and snacks to students from Monday due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the market.

A screenshot of the school’s email to parents quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the widening impact of the LPG supply crunch that has already affected restaurants, cafes, hostels, and office canteens across several cities.

In the email, the school said its caterer was struggling to procure the 19-kg LPG cylinders used in commercial kitchens and warned that the current stock would last only two more days.

If fresh supplies are not arranged by Saturday, the school’s lunch and snack programme may be halted starting March 16.

“Namaste! This is to bring to your urgent attention that our caterer has informed us that he is unable to procure the required quantity of LPG to run the school's lunch and snacks programmes because of the shortage due to the ongoing West Asian war,” the email read.