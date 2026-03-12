LPG shortage likely to leave Gurgaon school students without meals, snacks

NEW DELHI: Parents of students at The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon were alerted on Thursday that the school may not be able to serve lunch and snacks to students from Monday due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the market.
A screenshot of the school’s email to parents quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the widening impact of the LPG supply crunch that has already affected restaurants, cafes, hostels, and office canteens across several cities.
In the email, the school said its caterer was struggling to procure the 19-kg LPG cylinders used in commercial kitchens and warned that the current stock would last only two more days.
If fresh supplies are not arranged by Saturday, the school’s lunch and snack programme may be halted starting March 16.
“Namaste! This is to bring to your urgent attention that our caterer has informed us that he is unable to procure the required quantity of LPG to run the school's lunch and snacks programmes because of the shortage due to the ongoing West Asian war,” the email read.
The message further informed parents that the caterer currently has only two days of LPG stock left and that the school is hopeful new supplies may arrive before the weekend. However, parents were advised to prepare alternate arrangements for their children’s meals in case the situation does not improve.
“We request you to keep alternate arrangements ready for your wards for next week unless the situation improves,” the communication added.
The letter was signed by KA Girija, Head of Administration at the school.
The LPG shortage is being linked to disruptions in global energy supply chains amid rising tensions and conflict in West Asia.
Businessman Ashneer Grover also reacted to the viral email on social media, writing on X, “Ok- shortage must be real!” while sharing the screenshot.
Meanwhile, the government schools in the national capital have not yet faced any issue, as the schools are supposed to provide mid-day meals.
One of the school principals shared that fortunately owing to the examinations in the schools, mid-day meals are not being prepared currently on a large scale, and it is only being offered to kids in the pre-school.