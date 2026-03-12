Eateries mull shift to Chinese cuisine as it needs less fuel than Indian dishes; big fat weddings also hit

CHANDIGARH: The acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders amid the West Asia war has forced the hotel industry in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to cut back on elaborate menus and shift to alternative cuisines and traditional cooking, with layoffs on the cards if the situation persists.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Gajindra Chand Thakur, President of the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Association, said there are around 7,500 hotels and restaurants in the hill state. While for now, they have decided to serve a limited menu, they may have to start laying off staff if there is no immediate relief, he said. "We have written a letter to Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri requesting him to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cyclnders across the country especially to tourist oriented states such as Himachal," he added.

Ashwani Bamba, president of the Dharamshala Hotel Association, said the situation is very critical due to the shortage of LPG. "If the situation continues like this for a few more days, we would have no option but to close hotels and restaurants and lay off staff which we do not want to do. Also, we are now mulling a change in menus and shifting to Chinese cuisine as it takes less energy to cook compared to Indian dishes like dal and roti. Further, we are planning to put bakery items like cake and sandwiches on the menu for the time being," he said.