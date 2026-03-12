Indian national killed in Iranian boat attack on oil tanker in Iraq's Basra coast

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack on a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq after an Iranian “suicide” boat targeted the vessel inside Iraqi territorial waters, according to sources.

The tanker, Safesea Vishnu, which is owned by a US company and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was attacked near the Khor Al Zubair Port in southern Iraq. The vessel was struck by an Iranian unmanned or suicide boat during the incident.

Farhan al-Fartousi, the director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, made the announcement in a statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency. Al-Fartousi said the attack targeted a vessel in a ship-to-ship transfer area at the Basra port on the Persian Gulf.

One Indian crew member was killed in the attack. Authorities have not yet publicly released the identity of the victim. The remaining 27 crew members and personnel on board were safely rescued and have been transported to Basra for further assistance and evaluation.

Sources close to Safesea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack.

They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

The sources voiced concern that as Indians constitute over 15 per cent of the seafarers globally, irrespective of whichever ship Iran targets, Indian nationals will be "collateral damage".

According to information on website Vessel Finder, the 228.6 meters long and 32.57 meters wide Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker built in 2007, currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands.

It has a gross tonnage of 42010 and deadweight tonnage of 73976.

