India’s crude supply secure, no shortage of fuel; refineries running at over 100%: Petroleum minister

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said India’s crude supply position remains secure despite the ongoing West Asia crisis and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the world has not faced a moment like the present in the history of the energy sector and noted that the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed to commercial shipping for the first time in recorded history.

He said India, despite having no role in causing the West Asia conflict, has to navigate through its consequences.

"The refineries are operating at high capacity utilisation. In several cases, they are exceeding 100%. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation, turbine fuel, kerosene and fuel oil is fully assured..." he said.

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Puri said the Modi government's utmost priority is that kitchens of India's 33 crore families do not face any fuel shortage.