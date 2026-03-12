Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition sloganeering; Congress demands debate on West Asia conflict

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned until 2 pm on Thursday after Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the ongoing West Asia conflict and the shortage of LPG cylinders in several parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, the House had been adjourned until 12 noon shortly after it convened amid disruptions.

Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was presiding over the session, a day after the House rejected a resolution moved by some Opposition members seeking his removal from the post.

As the proceedings began, Opposition MPs stood up from their seats and started protesting, raising slogans and demanding an immediate discussion on the issues of urgent public importance.

Birla repeatedly appealed to the members to maintain order and allow the Question Hour to continue smoothly.

Emphasising the significance of Question Hour as an essential parliamentary mechanism for holding the government accountable, the Speaker informed the House that he would present his views regarding the resolution seeking his removal at 12 noon instead of addressing it immediately at the start of the session.

However, the continued protests and sloganeering by Opposition members made it impossible to conduct business. Birla adjourned the proceedings until noon.

When the House reassembled at 12 pm, Speaker Birla addressed no-confidence motion against himself. However, disruptions continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha again until 2 pm.