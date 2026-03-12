Lokpal moves SC after Delhi HC quashed its order against Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

The Lokpal on Thursday moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court set aside its order granting the CBI sanction to file a charge sheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.

Moitra is alleged to have asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from a businessman.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI)-led bench is expected to hear the Lokpal's plea on Friday.

The Delhi High Court had on December 19 last year quashed the Lokpal's November 12 order granting sanction to the CBI to file a charge sheet against Moitra in the cash-for-query row.

The HC had passed the verdict on a plea filed by Moitra challenging the Lokpal's order.

While quashing the order of the Lokpal, a bench of Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice H V Shankar had said there was a "clear departure" from the procedure expressly mandated under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act and that the Lokpal had erred in its understanding and interpretation of the provisions of the Act.