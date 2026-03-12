Over 1.5 lakh passengers have travelled from Gulf to India after West Asia crisis broke out: Aviation Ministry

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,50,457 air passengers travelled from Gulf countries to India between February 28 and March 11, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The Ministry also said that the crucial air connectivity between Riyadh and India has been restored from Thursday.

In an official release, the Ministry said Indian carriers have scheduled 57 inbound flights on Thursday (March 12) from various cities in West Asia, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah. This was subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions, it added.

Referring to the resumption of operations to Riyadh it said, “Flight operations by Indian carriers to/from Riyadh have resumed from 12 March. On the first day of resumption, three services are being operated to Mumbai by Air India and IndiGo, and one service to Calicut by Air India Express, thereby restoring important air connectivity between India and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”