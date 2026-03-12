SC grants bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in terror funding case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case, in which he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on June 4, 2019.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said a detailed order will follow with some stringent bail conditions on Shah.

The bench passed the order after hearing rejoinder arguments on behalf of Shah, represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

During the hearing, the bench pointed out several anomalies in the trial and flagged the long incarceration of Shah.

On September 4 last year, the apex court refused to grant interim bail to Shah in the case and issued notice to the NIA, seeking its response on his plea challenging a Delhi High Court order dated June 12, 2025, that denied him relief.