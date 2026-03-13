EAM takes up maritime safety with Iran

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the safety of maritime shipping and India’s energy security with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, amid rising regional tensions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the latest conversation between the two leaders focused on maritime safety and energy supplies. “External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days.

The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” Jaiswal said.

He was responding to questions about reports that Iran had allowed oil shipments meant for India to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Commenting on reports of two ships passing through the strait, Jaiswal said he did not have clarity on the matter.

The MEA also said that India is assisting its nationals in Iran who wish to leave through land borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia. “We’ve had about 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or are there in Iran. These include students, seafarers, business people, professionals and some pilgrims. Several Indian nationals, mostly students, have left the country and reached home,” Jaiswal shared.