Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests over LPG supply, price hike

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following protests by Opposition members over the supply situation and rising prices of LPG.

Earlier in the day, the House had been adjourned until 12 noon shortly after it convened amid disruptions.

As the House convened for the day, Opposition MPs attempted to raise concerns regarding LPG availability and the recent price hike. Their protests disrupted the proceedings soon after the session began.

Speaker Om Birla urged members not to disrupt the Question Hour, stressing that it is a crucial time for MPs to raise issues related to their constituencies and matters of national importance. He reminded the House that maintaining the dignity and sanctity of Parliament is the responsibility of every member, both inside and outside the chamber.

Birla also slammed the protesting members, saying their behaviour did not reflect the decorum expected in the House. He pointed out that while Opposition members often complain about not getting adequate opportunities to raise issues, disruptions during Question Hour prevent Parliament from functioning effectively.

Within three minutes of the session starting, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon, stating that the proceedings could not continue amid the protests.

Opposition parties and the government have been clashing over multiple issues in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, India has temporarily reintroduced kerosene for household use and coal for hotels and restaurants after the escalating crisis in West Asia disrupted energy supply routes from Gulf countries.

The conflict has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea passage between Iran and Oman, through which India imports more than half of its 5.8 million barrels of crude oil, around 55 per cent of its LPG, and nearly 30 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In response, oil companies have prioritised LPG supplies for household kitchens while reducing supply to commercial users such as hotels and restaurants.