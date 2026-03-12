Lok Sabha functions strictly by rules, will continue to do so: Speaker Om Birla after no- confidence motion defeated

A day after a motion seeking his removal as Lok Sabha Speaker was defeated, Om Birla on Thursday said the functioning of the House is governed strictly by its rules and procedures and will continue in the same manner, regardless of whether individual members agree with them.

Addressing the House while presiding over the proceedings, Birla said he would continue to discharge his responsibilities with sincerity, fairness and impartiality.

“The House has been running according to rules and regulations and will continue to function in the same manner in the future, irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not. I will continue to discharge my duty with full sincerity and impartiality,” he said, drawing desk-thumping from treasury bench members.

Birla also emphasised that the office of the Speaker represents the dignity and prestige of the Lok Sabha rather than any individual holding the post.

“The Chair does not belong to any one person. It is a symbol of the honour and prestige of the House,” he said.

Birla also expressed gratitude to members for the confidence shown in him during the debate on the motion seeking his removal. He thanked MPs who spoke both in support of him and those who voiced criticism during the discussion.