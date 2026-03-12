Lok Sabha functions strictly by rules, will continue to do so: Speaker Om Birla after no- confidence motion defeated

A day after a motion seeking his removal as Lok Sabha Speaker was defeated, Om Birla on Thursday said the functioning of the House is governed strictly by its rules and procedures and will continue in the same manner, regardless of whether individual members agree with them.
Addressing the House while presiding over the proceedings, Birla said he would continue to discharge his responsibilities with sincerity, fairness and impartiality.
“The House has been running according to rules and regulations and will continue to function in the same manner in the future, irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not. I will continue to discharge my duty with full sincerity and impartiality,” he said, drawing desk-thumping from treasury bench members.
Birla also emphasised that the office of the Speaker represents the dignity and prestige of the Lok Sabha rather than any individual holding the post.
“The Chair does not belong to any one person. It is a symbol of the honour and prestige of the House,” he said.
Birla also expressed gratitude to members for the confidence shown in him during the debate on the motion seeking his removal. He thanked MPs who spoke both in support of him and those who voiced criticism during the discussion.
Referring to concerns raised during the debate over speaking opportunities in the House, Birla said some members had argued that the Leader of the Opposition should be allowed to speak whenever he wished and on any subject.
Responding to these remarks, Birla clarified that while every member has the right to speak in Parliament, such participation must take place within the framework of the rules.
“Every member has the right to speak in the House, but only by following the established rules and procedures. No member, not even the Prime Minister or a minister, can speak without the permission of the Chair,” he said. He further stressed that no member has the privilege to speak at any time or on any subject unless permitted by the presiding officer.
“A member can speak only when the Chair allows it,” Birla added.
Addressing allegations that the microphones of some MPs are switched off when they attempt to speak, Birla said the Speaker does not control such functions.
“I do not have any switch to turn the microphone on or off. The microphone is activated only when a member is granted permission to speak by the Chair,” he said.
Birla reiterated that members of Parliament enjoy freedom of speech inside the House but must exercise it within the framework of established rules and procedures. Soon after his remarks, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.