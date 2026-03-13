Opposition urges govt, Speaker to revoke suspension of eight MPs

NEW DELHI: The opposition has urged the government and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members and one CPI-M MP who were suspended during the first part of the Budget session for "unruly behaviour".

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, DMK's Kanimozhi and TMC's Shatabdi Roy met Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday and called for revoking the suspension of the eight opposition MPs, Congress sources said.

According to sources, Rijiju assured them that he would take up the matter with the Speaker.

During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Friday, Congress' chief whip, K Suresh, again raised the issue with the Speaker and Rijiju, the sources said.

"Rijiju has told the opposition that he would get back to them on the issue after consultations," a source said.

The issue of suspended MPs remains the only sticking point between the opposition and the government, sources said, adding that the government is also likely to agree to a discussion on the West Asia conflict and its impact on India's energy security under Rule 193.