SC stays Madras HC order cancelling bail to 12 accused in Armstrong murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Madras High Court’s decision to cancel bail to 12 persons accused in the BSP leader K Armstrong’s murder case.

“In the meantime, the extension of the order of stay on cancellation would operate [on the same terms and conditions of bail] as allowed by the trial court,” said a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar.

According to the prosecution, Armstrong, a prominent Dalit leader, was hacked to death on July 5, 2024, outside his residence in Perambur by a group of assailants.