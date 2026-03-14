After warmest February in a decade, J&K braces for a week of winter-like conditions from March 15

SRINAGAR: After recording a warm winter and an unusual rise in temperatures in February and March, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to experience winter-like conditions for a week from March 15.

According to independent weather forecaster Aadil Maqbool, winter-like conditions are expected from March 15 to 20 as two back-to-back Western disturbances are expected over J&K.

There is a possibility of rain in the plains and snowfall in higher areas around March 15, 16 and 18-20.

According to Aadil, day temperatures would drop noticeably due to clouds and precipitation.

“Overall, a temporary return of cold weather is expected during this period,” he said.

After the warm winter, the Valley witnessed unprecedented heat and a rise in temperature in February and March, which triggered early almond and tulip blooms, signalling the arrival of spring.

The Badawari (almond garden) has also been thrown open ahead of its scheduled time, while the Tulip garden will be open to visitors on March 15, at least 10 days earlier than usual.