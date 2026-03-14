Centre working to minimise impact of wars on Indians: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is working to minimise the impacts of global conflicts on people while also accusing the opposition Congress of acting "irresponsibly" by trying to create panic in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Silchar, Modi alleged that the Congress had ignored the Northeast and allowed such drawing of a border during Independence that cut off the Barak Valley's access to the sea.

"As the world is facing wars, our effort is to minimise their impact on the people of the country. The Congress should have performed the role of a responsible political party, but it failed to do so. It is trying to create panic among the people," he alleged.

"They do not have any vision either for Assam or the nation but only know how to abuse Modi, spread rumours and lies to mislead people," he claimed.

Modi said Barak Valley was once a major hub of trade and commerce.