J&K CM Abdullah urges release of youth in Valley; calls for goodwill gesture like Sonam Wangchuk’s release

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called for the release of young people recently detained in the Valley during protests against the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

He suggested that, as a goodwill gesture similar to the release of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, the cases against these youths should be revoked.

“Given the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid almost a week away, it would be in fitness that things similar to what was done to Sonam Wangchuk should be done in other places, do it here,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today revoked the detention of Ladakh climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk and released him, six months after being arrested and booked under stringent NSA after September 24, 2025 violence in Leh in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured.

“Those youngsters who were detained last week and those against whom FIRs have been registered, many of them are first time offenders and many of them hardly participated in a protest. I think as a measure and expression of goodwill, revoking the cases against them and releasing some of these people from jail would be a good thing,” Omar said.