Wangchuk freed after six months; Ladakh LG hails move but says no room for unrest or violence

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Union government revoked his detention under the National Security Act with immediate effect.
According to a PTI report, Wangchuk was released at around 1.30 pm following the Centre’s decision. “He was released from jail at about 1.30 pm today following an order from the central government,” Ratanada police station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat told PTI. Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was present in Jodhpur to complete the formalities related to his release.
Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025 under the NSA on the orders of the Leh district magistrate to “maintain public order”, two days after protests in Leh over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India turned violent. Four people were killed and more than 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured in the protests. He was subsequently transferred to Jodhpur prison.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it had decided to revoke Wangchuk’s detention after “due consideration”, noting that he had already served nearly half of the maximum detention period allowed under the Act.
“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” the ministry said in a statement.
The NSA allows the Centre and state governments to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner “prejudicial to the defence of India” or public order. The maximum detention period under the law is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.
His release comes two days ahead of large rallies called by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which are spearheading the agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.
The groups have called for demonstrations on March 16 to protest the delay in talks with the Centre and to demand that the report of an inquiry commission led by a Supreme Court judge into the September 24, 2025 violence be made public. One of their key demands was also the release of Wangchuk and other detainees.
Meanwhile, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the Centre’s decision, calling it a positive step for peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region. He added there is “no space for agitation or violence” in the Union Territory, and all issues concerning the aspirations and concerns of the people would be addressed through dialogue with stakeholders.
Ladakh MP Mohamad Hanifa welcomed Wangchuk’s release and urged the government to consider the region’s broader demands for statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule, while also calling for the release of other detainees and withdrawal of cases against protesters. He stressed that peaceful protest is a Constitutional right and emphasized dialogue as the preferred route to resolve the issues.
Similarly, Sajjad Kargili of the Kargil Democratic Alliance called for the immediate release of Deldan Namgial and Smanla Dorjey and demanded that all charges against other detainees be dropped, describing Wangchuk’s release as a welcome step while reaffirming that the struggle for their legitimate rights continues.
In its statement, the Home Ministry said it had been engaging with stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh to address their concerns but expressed concern over the impact of continued protests on law and order and economic activity in the region.
“The Government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region,” the ministry said, adding that frequent bandhs and protests had adversely affected students, job aspirants, businesses, tourism operators and the local economy.
The government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Ladakh’s interests and said it hoped that the issues concerning the region would be resolved through dialogue, including through the mechanism of the high-powered committee and other platforms.
The development also comes days after the Supreme Court of India adjourned the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife seeking to declare his detention illegal. During the hearing, the Centre had opposed pleas for his release on health grounds and argued that the reasons for his detention continued to exist. The court had also questioned the government over the transcript of Wangchuk’s speech that was submitted as evidence.
(With inputs from PTI)