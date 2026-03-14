Wangchuk freed after six months; Ladakh LG hails move but says no room for unrest or violence

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it had decided to revoke Wangchuk’s detention after “due consideration”, noting that he had already served nearly half of the maximum detention period allowed under the Act.

“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” the ministry said in a statement.

The NSA allows the Centre and state governments to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner “prejudicial to the defence of India” or public order. The maximum detention period under the law is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

His release comes two days ahead of large rallies called by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which are spearheading the agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

The groups have called for demonstrations on March 16 to protest the delay in talks with the Centre and to demand that the report of an inquiry commission led by a Supreme Court judge into the September 24, 2025 violence be made public. One of their key demands was also the release of Wangchuk and other detainees.