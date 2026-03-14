Punjab CM Mann slams Amit Shah; alleges BJP discriminates Punjab on farmers' demands, funds

SAS NAGAR: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly failing to address Punjab’s key concerns during his visit to the state, stating that people had expected announcements on MSP, farm loan waiver, and a special package but were left disappointed.

Mann said the BJP-led Centre has consistently discriminated against Punjab by withholding its rightful funds, ignoring farmers’ demands, and failing to act on major drug seizures outside the state, while attempting to defame Punjab.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, CM Mann stated that farmers and citizens of Punjab had hoped for concrete decisions addressing their concerns.

“We expected Amit Shah to speak about MSP, loan waiver, or special package for Punjab, but he left after merely abusing Punjabis. The people of Punjab were expecting big announcements such as a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, waiver of farm loans, and other measures for farmers,” he said.

Mann also criticised the Centre for withholding Punjab’s rightful funds. “The Modi Government has withheld Punjab’s RDF and GST funds, and has still not released Rs 1,600 crore flood relief compensation,” stated Mann.

He said that despite tall claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Rs 1,600 crore in flood relief, Punjab had not received even Rs 16 from that announcement. He added that during the devastating floods, leaders from the Centre only visited Punjab for what he termed “disaster tourism.”

“Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been given shelter by BJP Govt in Gujarat jail, and he isn’t even being allowed to be brought to Punjab,” alleged Mann and described gangsterism as a national issue posing a serious threat to the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. He alleged that the Union Government has failed to curb it.