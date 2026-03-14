Punjab CM Mann slams Amit Shah; alleges BJP discriminates Punjab on farmers' demands, funds
SAS NAGAR: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly failing to address Punjab’s key concerns during his visit to the state, stating that people had expected announcements on MSP, farm loan waiver, and a special package but were left disappointed.
Mann said the BJP-led Centre has consistently discriminated against Punjab by withholding its rightful funds, ignoring farmers’ demands, and failing to act on major drug seizures outside the state, while attempting to defame Punjab.
Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, CM Mann stated that farmers and citizens of Punjab had hoped for concrete decisions addressing their concerns.
“We expected Amit Shah to speak about MSP, loan waiver, or special package for Punjab, but he left after merely abusing Punjabis. The people of Punjab were expecting big announcements such as a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, waiver of farm loans, and other measures for farmers,” he said.
Mann also criticised the Centre for withholding Punjab’s rightful funds. “The Modi Government has withheld Punjab’s RDF and GST funds, and has still not released Rs 1,600 crore flood relief compensation,” stated Mann.
He said that despite tall claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Rs 1,600 crore in flood relief, Punjab had not received even Rs 16 from that announcement. He added that during the devastating floods, leaders from the Centre only visited Punjab for what he termed “disaster tourism.”
“Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been given shelter by BJP Govt in Gujarat jail, and he isn’t even being allowed to be brought to Punjab,” alleged Mann and described gangsterism as a national issue posing a serious threat to the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. He alleged that the Union Government has failed to curb it.
Speaking on the issue of drugs, Mann said that preventing smuggling across the international border is primarily the responsibility of the Centre.
“Stopping drug smuggling from across the border is the Centre’s responsibility, yet our government is installing anti-drone systems with its own funds to curb drugs,” stated Mann. He further questioned the lack of action against large seizures of narcotics outside Punjab.
“In Gujarat, lakhs of tonnes of drugs are being seized but no action is taken, while Punjab has launched the country’s biggest campaign against drugs,” said Mann.
He alleged that the entire nation knows that around 3,000 kg of drugs were seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat but no meaningful action has been taken against those responsible.
Taking a dig at the BJP, Mann remarked, “In Punjab, BJP is a ‘scooter party’ that dreams of capturing power in 2027 with the help of Congress,” he said.
Questioning the BJP’s claims regarding the upcoming Assembly elections, Mann said the party lacks the organisational strength to contest alone.
“From where will the BJP bring 117 candidates to contest alone in Punjab?” stated Mann. He added that since the BJP does not have enough leaders in the state, it will likely try to induct leaders from other parties to contest elections.
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that BJP leaders from Delhi come to Punjab with the sole agenda of hurling abuses at the Congress. From invoking L.K. Advani’s own words in My Country My Life to exposing the government’s failures on farmers, justice for 1984 victims, and the drug menace, Warring accused the BJP of playing politics with wounds, religion, and caste.
Warring said that the party talks about religious conversion, claiming that if their government comes to power they will address it. “But why do you persist in doing politics in the name of religion and caste? If the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of this country have failed to stop religious conversions in the past 12 years, then when will you act?”
On the issue of the rampant drug menace, Warring stated that while the State Chief Minister bears responsibility, the larger accountability lies with the BJP. He alleged that the party claims it will uproot drugs, yet drugs are their contribution, flowing unchecked through Punjab’s borders.
“From Tarn Taran to Fazilka, weapons and narcotics are being smuggled in via drones and the Border Security Force – under the command of the Union government – has failed to stop it,” he said, adding that this negligence has worsened Punjab’s crisis and exposed the BJP’s hollow promises.