TMC not only humiliated President but also Adivasis: PM Modi slams Bengal govt over protocol breach row

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again brought back the issue of alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Darjeeling in West Bengal.
While addressing BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Sabha at Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata, PM alleged, “Hon’ble President had come to Bengal few days ago to participate in a Santhal tribal festival, but the programme was mishandled by the state government. Trinamool Congress not only humiliated the President Droupadi Murmu but also Adivasis. They have humiliated crores of women.”
“They have disrespected the highest constitutional post of the country. Thus, they are dishonouring the Constitution and Babasaheb B R Ambedkar. The ruthless Trinamool Congress will get punishment for it,” Modi said.
“Because a daughter of the Adivasi community holds such a high position, the TMC folks could not accept her honour. The President was hurt with the insult,” Modi alleged.
Earlier in Delhi, he had also slammed the Bengal government on the issue.
On Friday, conflict between the Centre and the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna in connection with the President’s visit to Darjeeling district in the state escalated after the Union Home Ministry decided to get both Manish Mishra, district magistrate (DM), and C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Siliguri, in Delhi on Central deputation.
The ministry communicated its decision to the state government seeking to release both Mishra and Sudhakar.
Mamata Banerjee government issued a notification on March 12 and removed Mishra from the post of DM and shunted him out to the Home & Hill Affairs Department, instead releasing him for the Central Government assignment on deputation service. Sunil Agarwala, special secretary of the North Bengal Development Department, has been appointed as DM of Darjeeling.
No decision has yet been taken regarding the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Siliguri town in Darjeeling district.
The Home Ministry has treated the alleged security lapse and breach of protocol during President Murmu’s visit to Siliguri as a serious matter, prompting it to take the decisive action.
The President had also expressed dismay at finding neither Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any of her cabinet ministers present at the Bagdogra airport to receive her, as she arrived to attend an international tribal conference, triggering political controversy.
On 9 March, the state submitted a report to the Centre, explaining the circumstances involving the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Siliguri. State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty sent the report to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, along with substantiating documents detailing the sequence of events in connection with the incident. The report also explained why Chief Minister was not present at the programme.
President Murmu had rapped the state government for changing the venue of the tribal community event she was attending in north Bengal. The 9th International Santhal Council Conference was held on 8 March at a ground near Bagdogra Airport in Gosainpur, instead of a planned venue in Bidhannagar.
President Murmu also expressed dismay over a low turnout in the event and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar. “Had the programme been held there (Bidhanagar) it would have been better. There is ample space there. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there. Today’s programme is being held at such a place that it is difficult for people to come,” she had told reporters in Siliguri on Saturday.