TMC not only humiliated President but also Adivasis: PM Modi slams Bengal govt over protocol breach row

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again brought back the issue of alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Darjeeling in West Bengal.

While addressing BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Sabha at Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata, PM alleged, “Hon’ble President had come to Bengal few days ago to participate in a Santhal tribal festival, but the programme was mishandled by the state government. Trinamool Congress not only humiliated the President Droupadi Murmu but also Adivasis. They have humiliated crores of women.”

“They have disrespected the highest constitutional post of the country. Thus, they are dishonouring the Constitution and Babasaheb B R Ambedkar. The ruthless Trinamool Congress will get punishment for it,” Modi said.

“Because a daughter of the Adivasi community holds such a high position, the TMC folks could not accept her honour. The President was hurt with the insult,” Modi alleged.

Earlier in Delhi, he had also slammed the Bengal government on the issue.

On Friday, conflict between the Centre and the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna in connection with the President’s visit to Darjeeling district in the state escalated after the Union Home Ministry decided to get both Manish Mishra, district magistrate (DM), and C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Siliguri, in Delhi on Central deputation.

The ministry communicated its decision to the state government seeking to release both Mishra and Sudhakar.