US aviation safety group accuses AAIB of ignoring key evidence in Ahmedabad Air India crash probe

NEW DELHI: The US-based Foundation for Aviation Safety has accused the investigation team of the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of being completely unresponsive to its repeated requests to share sensitive and crucial information related to the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.

The AAIB, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is working on the final report into the June 12, 2025 crash of AI-171, though no deadline has yet been specified for its submission.

Captain C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), India’s largest pilot association that has been calling for a transparent probe into the accident, said the foundation had shared a communication with the association detailing its attempts to contact the AAIB.

“The foundation on Saturday (March 14) shared a mail with us detailing all its efforts and inability to reach out to the AAIB,” Randhawa said. The FIP later shared the communication with the media.

Two months ago, the foundation had submitted to the US Senate that it possessed documentary proof of a history of chronic and serious electrical and electronic system failures on the aircraft involved in the crash, registered as VT-ANB.

“These failures have included smoke and fume events, burnt wires, electrical shorts, electrical arcing and electrical fires. For example, the airplane was grounded and the P100 power panel was replaced on three different occasions. P100 is a major power distribution panel that receives power from the left engine and distributes it to various aircraft systems,” the foundation had stated.

It added that failure of the power panel had led to significant damage in the past, prompting redesigns and software updates for improved fault protection on the aircraft.